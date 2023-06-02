Additional flight to Kullu from June 7

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 1

Alliance Air has decided to operate an additional direct flight between Delhi and Kullu from June 7 to October 28. ATR-42 aircraft will be used for the flight, which will be available three days a week.

The airline already operates a daily Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu flight using ATR-72 aircraft. Another flight between Shimla and Kullu would also continue on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The new flight is scheduled to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will take off from Delhi at 7.20 am and land in Kullu at 8.45 am. The return flight will take off around 9.10 am from Kullu and reach Delhi at 10.25 am.

The direct flight will take around 45-65 minutes less as compared to the already operational daily flight with a stopover in Chandigarh on weekdays, barring Sundays, when the flight is direct.

The already operational daily flight takes off from Delhi at 6.05 am and lands in Kullu at 8.15 am. The return flight takes off at 8.40 am from Kullu and reaches Delhi at 11 am. Alliance Air’s Kullu station manager Manish said the frequency of the new flight could be increased, depending on the load factor.

Those associated with the tourism industry have welcomed the latest decision of the airline. Kullu Travel Agents Association patron Bhupinder Thakur said because of the additional flight, the Kullu-Delhi ticket was now available for around Rs 17,700, which was earlier available at over Rs 26,000. He added the Delhi-Kullu fare was also now priced around Rs 10,700 against the earlier prevailing price of over Rs 19,000.