Additional outlay for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, September 6
A Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Rs 1,164.53 crore for the Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, for Himachal and Uttarakhand.
In 2017, an outlay worth Rs 131.90 crore was okayed but it was exhausted during 2021-22. Further, the requirement of additional funds to meet committed liabilities up to 2028-2029 is Rs 1,164.53 crore.
All eligible new and existing industrial units on their substantial expansion in the manufacturing and service sectors located anywhere in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would be provided the Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit at 30 per cent of the investment in plant and machinery with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.
