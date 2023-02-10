Adequate prey must to conserve snow leopards: Study

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 9

Prey-centric approach is a must to conserve snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh, reveals a study conducted by Dr Manvi Sharma of the Department of Environmental Studies at Ashoka University in Sonepat, Haryana.

The university conducted this study in collaboration with the state Forest Department in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Dr Manvi says snow leopards are the flagship species for conservation. The first photographic documentation of the snow leopard done in 1975 highlighted this magical beast’s rare and elusive nature. Studying the distribution and population of snow leopards remains a challenge.

“Our camera-trapping study in partnership with the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department showed that this region is home to many charismatic species such as musk deer, Himalayan brown bear, black bear, red fox and wolves. Snow leopard population is healthier in the regions that have a higher prey base having, among others, ungulates (blue sheep, Himalayan tahr and Himalayan ibex). Our study shows that prey-centric approach is important for the conservation of snow leopards,” she says.

“There is a need to conduct a census to know the exact number of snow leopards in Himachal. The effective management of charismatic large carnivores requires robust monitoring of their population at local, regional and global scale,” Dr Manvi says.

“A large percentage of snow leopard habitat in Lahaul and Spiti district is characterised as a ‘wasteland’ in the Wasteland Atlas of India, presenting a challenge of leveraging support for the conservation of snow leopard landscapes,” she says.

To conserve snow leopards in their habitats, having adequate prey for them is a must. “Efforts must also be made for the conservation of habitats where prey is available in abundance. We need consolidated efforts to set up monitoring and assessment of prey for snow leopard,” she says.