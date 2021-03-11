Aditya, Akshit win 'Enviro Quiz'

Aditya Pratap (Class XI) and Akshit Kumar (Class X) from Government Senior Secondary School, Bassi (Bilaspur), won the first-ever state-level inter-school competition ‘Himachal Enviro Quiz- 2022’ organised by Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board here on Sunday. The winners were given laptops, medals and trophies. Garvit Sahni (Class XII) and Saransh Vashisth (Class XII) from St Luke’s Senior Secondary School were first runners-up. Parin Bhardwaj and Divyansh Jamwal from Eklavya Model Residential School, Nichar, finished third. Noted quiz master Venky Srinivasan, CEO, Nexus Consulting, hosted the competition. The month-long quiz had started on May 7.

IIMUN concourse at Kalheli school

Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis inaugurated a three-day Kullu concourse of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) at La Montessori School, Kalheli. Hundreds of students from more than 10 schools of the district participated in the event. He offered guidance and counselling to students regarding education and career and said dance was the best medium for exercise. Students will participate in debates on social, economic and political topics.

Nauni varsity notifies dates for test

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has notified the schedule for evaluation of documents and typing test for various posts advertised by the university. The date of typing test and evaluation of documents for Junior Office Assistant IT (Post Code 206) has been fixed for June 6 at 10 am. The date of typing test and documents evaluation for Storekeeper-cum-Clerk (Post Code 207) and Library Assistant (Post Code 214) has been fixed for June 7 at 10 am and 11:30 am, respectively.