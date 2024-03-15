Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

Chamba, March 14

Naveen Tanwar, Additional District Magistrate, Bharmour, in Chamba district in Chamba district is among six people convicted by a Ghaziabad Court in a case of impersonation during a 2014 bank clerk exam.

The CBI, in a press release issued today, stated that the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad convicted six accused — two impersonators, namely Naveen Tanwar and Sawan Kumar, two candidates Amit Singh and Ajay Pal Singh and two middlemen Sugriv Singh Gurjar and Hanumat Singh Gurjar in a case related to bank clerk recruitment examination held in 2014 conducted by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The CBI had registered the case against the accused, on the allegations of impersonation during the examination for recruitment of bank clerks in public sector banks which was being held at the Ideal Institute of Technology, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad on December 13, 2014. The CBI carried an operation at the Ideal Institute of Technology, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad and apprehended accused Naveen Tanwar on spot while he fraudulently appeared and completed the IBPS examination in place of candidate accused Amit Singh. Another accused Sawan Kumar had appeared in the said examination in place of candidate accused Ajay Pal Singh

The convicted accused Tanwar did not appear before the court due to which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court and the matter has been posted for pronouncing sentence on March 21, 2024.

Sugriv Singh Gurjar and Hanumat Singh Gurjar had acted as middlemen in the said conspiracy. During investigation, oral and documentary evidences were collected against the accused persons and a charge-sheet in this case was submitted in March, 2015.

The CBI cited 22 numbers of prosecution witnesses. Charges in the case were framed in September, 2016.

Remaining five accused have been awarded RI of three years each along with aggregate fine of Rs 50,000. — OC

