ADM to probe Chakki railway bridge collapse

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 21

DC, Kangra, Nipun Jindal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of the Chakki railway bridge on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge track at Kandwal in Nurpur on Saturday.

The district administration, taking cognizance of the bridge collapse, directed Additional District Magistrate Rohit Rathour to conduct the probe. He has been directed to submit the detailed inquiry report within 15 days to the district magistrate.

The railway authorities had initially suspended three trains on July 1 keeping in view rain and threat of landslides on the railway track. But on July 17, all trains had been suspended due to the dilapidated condition of the Chakki bridge.

The Railways had spent lakhs of rupees on the repair of the damaged pillars and the protection wall several times but failed to chalk out any plan to re-construct the over 90-year-old bridge.

