Administrative officers meet Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, September 18
Three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of the 2021 batch and 14 trainee officers of the 2022 batch of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service and the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over here today. All these officers are undergoing training at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administration, Fairlawn, Shimla.
The Chief Minister asked the officers to serve the state with utmost dedication and work with a commitment for the welfare of people. He had detailed discussions with the officers on many subjects, including honest image, efficient implementation of various schemes and programmes, and innovative initiatives. Thakur wished the officers a bright future.
Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration Director Rugved Thakur and Additional Director Jyoti Rana were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP