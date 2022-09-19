Administrative officers meet Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

Three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of the 2021 batch and 14 trainee officers of the 2022 batch of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service and the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over here today. All these officers are undergoing training at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administration, Fairlawn, Shimla.

The Chief Minister asked the officers to serve the state with utmost dedication and work with a commitment for the welfare of people. He had detailed discussions with the officers on many subjects, including honest image, efficient implementation of various schemes and programmes, and innovative initiatives. Thakur wished the officers a bright future.

Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration Director Rugved Thakur and Additional Director Jyoti Rana were also present.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla