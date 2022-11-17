Admission to PhD in HPU through entrance now

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

The Academic Council of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has given approval for holding of entrance for admission for PhD courses in all the departments.

The decision was taken by the Standing Committee of the Academic Council at its meeting held here yesterday. It has been decided that all new admissions for PhD course in all the departments will be held in strict adherence of the UGC norms.

The decision has been taken in wake of the controversy over giving admission for PhD course to wards of teachers and employees of the university without entrance. The Academic Council has taken the decision based on the recommendations of the committee specially constituted to look into all the issues concerning admission to PhD courses. The committee was headed by Prof Kulbhushan Chandel.

Various student outfits like the Students Federation of India (SFI) had opposed the grant of admission to PhD course for children of HPU faculty members without appearing for the entrance test. They had demanded that all admission should be held through entrance so that all the students gets a level playing field and equal opportunity to get admission.

Since having a PhD degree has been mandatory for college teachers to become associate professors, the Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers too had been opposing any changes in the admission pattern. However, now it has been decided that admission to college or university teachers will be given only if there is a vacancy in that particular department.

As such, the decision of holding all admission through an entrance examination will eliminate any possibility of giving undue benefit to any student.