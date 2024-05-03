Admissions for horticulture, forestry UG, PG courses open at Nauni varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has announced the commencement of admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2024-25 academic session.

Admission schedule The last date for submitting online applications for UG programmes for normal seats is June 1 and for self-financing seats is June 28.

The last date for submitting online application for PG programmes (MSc) is June 20.

Entrance exam for UG courses will be held on June 16 .

Entrance exam for UG courses will be held on July 5.

The result of UG entrance test will be declared on June 25.

The result of PG entrance test will be declared on July 11.

The list of candidates for UG self-financing seats to be displayed on July 1.

The UG entrance test will be conducted in Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur and Rampur.

A university press release, issued here today, said students keen on exploring horticulture, forestry, natural farming, biotechnology, food technology and agri-business could apply online via the university’s website (www.yspuniversity.ac.in). The prospectus was also available on the website, it said.

In the undergraduate programmes, the university is offering BSc (Honours) Horticulture and BSc (Honours) Forestry at its main campus and at the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri and Thunag. Students can opt for BSc (Honours) Natural Farming and BTech Food Technology (self-financing) at the main campus. The university is also offering BTech in biotechnology and food technology at COH&F in Neri.

The university is offering MSc at its colleges of horticulture and forestry located within the main campus and at COH&F. The specialisations being offered in horticulture are entomology, floriculture and landscaping, fruit science, molecular biology and biotechnology, plant pathology; spices, plantation and medicinal and aromatic crops; postharvest management, seed science and technology and vegetable science.

MBA Agri-Business Management and MTech Food Technology are also being offered. The specialisations being offered for MSc in forestry are agricultural economics, agricultural extension education, agricultural statistics, biochemistry, environmental science, forest biology and tree improvement, forest products and utilisation, forest resource management, microbiology, plant physiology, silviculture and agroforestry and soil science.

Admissions to UG normal seats will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the UG entrance test.

