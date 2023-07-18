Admissions open for diploma at Nauni varsity

Solan, July 17
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited applications for its one-year diploma programme in fruit and vegetable processing and bakery products for the academic session 2023-24. The last date to submit application is August 4.
The diploma is run by the Department of Food Science and Technology of the university. The programme aims to train students to start their enterprises in the field of food processing and bakery products.
Applicants should have a minimum educational qualification of Class XII with at least 40 per cent marks. There is no age limit for joining the course. A total of 35 seats are available in the programme. Prospectus and application form can be downloaded from the university website - www.yspuniversity.ac.in.
