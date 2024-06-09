Admn begins preparations for Shrikhand yatra

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 8

The administration in Nirmand has sent a team to inspect the roads and streams for the upcoming Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra. The annual pilgrimage to the renowned Shrikhand Mahadev is scheduled to commence in July. Last year, the yatra was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

In preparation for this year’s event, the administration has deployed a team comprising members of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering, the Revenue and Forest Departments. The team will inspect the entire route and submit a report to the district administration.

Once the report is received, the administration would finalise the dates for the yatra. Pankaj Parmar, the chairman of the Kullu District Council, said the pilgrims faced significant difficulties during last year’s yatra as the rescue team, deployed by the administration, was unable to reach the site with the required equipment.

“This year, the administration has started the preparations early. Along with the route inspection, the administration will ensure proper arrangements for the pilgrims at Parvati Baag, where they typically stay during the yatra. A timeline will be set to accommodate only the number of pilgrims that the Parvati Bag can accommodate,” he added.