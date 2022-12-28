Admn divides Manali into eight sectors to maintain law & order

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 27

In the wake of heavy tourist influx, the district administration has divided tourist place Manali into eight sectors to maintain law and order on the New Year eve.

For the past few days, the district has been witnessing a huge rush of tourist vehicles towards Manali and Lahaul valley. It is expected that in the coming days, owing to the New Year eve and Manali winter carnival, which is scheduled from January 2 to 6, the tourist influx would increase considerably.

Concerned about the safety of tourists and law and order, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today convened a meeting with district officials to chalk out a strategy.

The DC said Manali had been divided into eight sectors for better law and order situation and regulation of traffic to avoid chaos on roads. Hidimba Chowk New Bridge to Rangri NGT Barrier has been marked as Sector 1, Hidimba Chowk to Nehru Kund as Sector 2, New Bridge to Aleu and Prini as Sector 3, Hidimba Chowk to Log Hut Old Manali, Club House, Circuit House, Hidimba Temple as Sector 4, Palchan to Solang as Sector 5, Buddha Chowk, Ibex Chowk, gurdwara and Rambagh Chowk as Sector 6, Manali Mall Road as Sector 7 and Manu Rangshala as Sector 8.

“Adequate police force will be deployed in all sectors along with 30 Home Guard jawans. If snowfall occurs during this period, the NHAI and PWD officials have been asked to be prepared to clear snow and restore the road for traffic at the earliest to prevent skidding of vehicles on Rangri Road and its nearby areras. The BRO officials have also been asked to be prepared to maintain the road from Manali to Marhi,” the DC said.

The DC further said all Volvo and private buses plying between the Green Tax Barrier and Manali should be made to park towards Klath after de-boarding the passengers in Manali.