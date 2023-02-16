Admn gears up for Deotsidh fair

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 15

The Baba Balak Nath Trust here is poised to provide best facilities to pilgrims visiting the Deotsidh temple during the fair, which is held in ‘Chaitra Mas’ and scheduled to start from March 12.

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said this yesterday after a review meeting of the trust regarding preparations and arrangements for the fair.

He said that since thousands of devotees throng the temple during the fair, managing traffic, sanitation and providing civic amenities such as potable water, electricity and parking facility would be some of the major challenges for the district administration.

The MLA directed the officers of the Public Works Department to repair all the roads leading to the temple. He stressed on the need for making adequate security arrangements so that the fair would be conducted peacefully.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Debasweta Banik said the entire area around the temple would be divided into five sectors. One sector magistrate would be responsible for each sector along with a sector police officer.

The DC said 150 additional police troops and 175 home guards would be deployed during the fair apart from the regular CCTV surveillance. The SDM and the heads of the IPH, PWD, revenue, electricity and public health departments attended the review meeting.