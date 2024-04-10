Adopt resolution on Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, says Sikyong

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 9

Sikyong (president of Central Tibetan Administration) Penpa Tsering met the representatives of various Buddhist religious centres based in Toronto at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre on his visit there and urged them to adopt a resolution and release a joint statement regarding the issue of the 14th Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and to discuss programmes for celebrating the 90th birth anniversary for a whole year.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering brought up the issue of the Chinese Communist Party’s increased interference in the matter of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation since 2007. While reasserting the statement of the Dalai Lama made in September 2011 and his plan to discuss with the venerable high lamas regarding his reincarnation, Sikyong encouraged religious centres to issue a joint declaration to condemn China’s meddling. — TNS

#Canada #Dalai Lama #Dharamsala #Toronto