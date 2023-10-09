Adopting latest farm tech need of hour, says Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 8

A state-level agriculture officers’ workshop on rabi crops was organised at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University here yesterday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa was the chief guest of the event. Inaugurating the workshop, Vatsa said adopting the latest technology was imperative for increasing farm production. That would also attract youths towards farming.

He said the university was focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, crop diversification, etc. He also underlined the importance of farm mechanisation for saving time, resources and reducing drudgery. The state should also have an agricultural engineering college. He advised farmers to use only university-approved seeds to reap rich benefits.

Additional Director of Agriculture Dr Pawan Kumar asked the university to prepare a package of practices for district-wise cultivation of millets.

