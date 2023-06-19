Adventure activities to be started in Pong Dam reservoir

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, June 18

The state Tourism Department has initiated steps to launch water-based tourism and adventure activities in the Pong Dam reservoir.

On the request of the Tourism Department, the wildlife wing of the state Forest Department has prepared a proposal to exclude two sites from the wildlife sanctuary. The two sites encompassing a total area of 7.5 sq km have been identified at Nangal Chowk near Dadasiba in Dehra subdivision and Matiyal in Fatehpur subdivision.

As per information, the identified sites have deep water and presence of migratory birds or wildlife activities like nestling have not been noticed here for a long time. Wildlife authorities reviewed data for the past 10 years before identifying these sites for exclusion from the notified sanctuary.

The wildlife wing has also proposed to include 6.5 sq km area in the wildlife sanctuary, comprising shallow waters near Nagrota Surian and Nandpur in Jawali subdivision. Shallow water is considered conducive to nestling and presence of migratory birds.

Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director, Tourism, Dharamsala, said the department has suggested some tourism activities like shikara rides, solar energy propelled houseboats, floating restaurants and tethered hot air ballooning in the reservoir areas exempted from the sanctuary.

He said that the state Wildlife Board had approved the proposals for excluding and including the identified sites at the Pong Dam reservoir. The proposals had been submitted to the National Wildlife Board for approval. “The Tourism Department wil prepare a detailed plan for starting tourism activities at identified locations after it gets approval,” he added.