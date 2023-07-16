Adventure sports banned for 2 months in Kullu district

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 15

Adventure activities in rivers and aero sports have been banned in Kullu district from July 15 to September 15 due to the ongoing rainy season. Rafting in the Beas was suspended on June 25 after the water level in the river rose. However, rafting in the river was allowed only for a couple of days in the past 21 days.

Every year, water sports and paragliding activities are banned in Kullu district from July 15 to September 15, but this year, the inclement weather has forced the administration to ban river rafting much earlier.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said today that all kinds of aero sports and water adventure activities had been banned for two months during the rainy season for the safety of revellers. She added that the water level in rivers and rivulets could rise abruptly during the rainy season and winds were also not favourable for aero sports.

She said that rafting, kayaking, river crossing, zip lining, rappelling, paragliding, hot air ballooning and other adventure sports had been banned till September 15. She added that, however, trekking, rock climbing, zorbing balls, rolling balls, bungee jumping, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and mountain biking would be allowed.

Sunayna said that only authorised operators having necessary documents and valid licences would be allowed to carry out permitted adventure activities. She added that the Tourism Department would maintain a strict vigil on the activities and legal action would be taken against the violators.

