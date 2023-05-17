Affected families can file claims, objections till June 14

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 16

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, Sirmaur, Sumit Khemta, today notified the dates for presenting claims and objections from affected families of the Renukaji multipurpose project.

The affected families can file their claims and objections at the project office at Dadahu as well as before the tehsildars at Dadahu, Sangrah, Nohradhar, Rajgarh and Pachhad from May 16 to June 14.

Renukaji project The Rs 4,596 cr Renukaji project envisages 148-m-high rock filled dam to be built on the Giri in Sirmaur having water storage of 498 million cubic m. It will generate 40 MW power and will be executed by HGP Power Corporation Ltd. An MoU was signed on Jan 11, 2019, by the CMs of six states.

Khimta informed that 1,408 families from 20 panchayats have been identified as the main project affected families, who have been provided compensation. Among them, land and houses have been acquired from 297 families while just land has been acquired from 481 families. House and other structures have been acquired from 40 families while shamlat land has been acquired from 597 families. There were three other families who have been included in the list of families affected by the project.

The DC said that the detailed lists of project affected families was available on their website hpsirmaur.nic.in which can be examined by the affected families to file their claims and counter claims. The lists have also been made available at the respective patwar circles and panchayat offices. He urged the affected families to file their objections either personally or through registered post within the stipulated period as no objection or claim would be accepted later. The final lists would be published 15 days after the expiry of this period.