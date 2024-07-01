Afforestation must to combat climate change: Guv Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has appealed to all sections of society to be part of plantation drives and provide support in maintaining a balance between the development and conservation of the ecosystem.

He was speaking at the ninth annual tree plantation programme, organised by Sabhya Re-Foresters Society, Shamlech, near Solan, today.

He expressed concern over the rapid changes in climatic conditions being witnessed in the hill state, including the capital city Shimla.

He also expressed concern over the recent incidents of forest fires in various parts of the state, which he said was one of the major causes of deforestation. The Governor said forests were the lungs of our planet as they provide oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and support a diverse ecosystem.

“Afforestation is a critical step towards preserving natural habitats and maintaining ecological balance. It is the need of the hour to plant trees to combat the challenges of climate change,” he added.

The Governor said a tree equalled ten sons, according to scriptures. Shukla added that the society needed to ascertain goals of afforestation and work towards achieving them. For this, awareness generation and community participation was important, he said.

He added that every individual should share the responsibility of planting trees and become a part of environment preservation and afforestation campaigns. The Governor commended the efforts of the Sabhya Re-Foresters Society, which has been on a mission to promote afforestation for the last eight years.

He said taking care of plants after plantation was very important, which the society was doing it in a responsible manner. The fact that 10,000 plants had been planted and were being taken care of by the society was an example in itself, he added.

Shukla lauded the efforts of volunteers, especially students of different universities and schools, who participated in the plantation programme.

He expressed happiness over the efforts of society and said what once started as a ‘small plant’ with 15-16 volunteers had now turned into a ‘big tree’ of 500 people, who were dedicated to environmental preservation.

The Governor also planted a deodar sapling on this occasion. He distributed prizes to the winners of poster and painting competitions organised by the society.

A short play highlighting the importance of trees was staged by the children of Himgiri Kalyan Ashram, Solan.

