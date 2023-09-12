After 4 days, body of missing youth found in Beas

Hamirpur, September 11
The body of Abhay Pathania (22), who had been missing since September 7, was found floating in the Beas yesterday.
Abhay, son of Ashok Pathania of Rail village here, had reportedly gone with his friends for swimming in the Beas near Bhaleth village in Sujanpur. It was apprehended that he was washed away by the strong current of the river water.
The police tried to trace his body and a team of divers was pressed into action, but to no avail.
Yesterday, some people noticed a body floating in the river. They informed the police after which the body was taken out from the river. Abhaya was an interstate football player and the only son of his parents.
SP Dr Akriti Sharma said the body was handed over to his parents after a post-mortem examination, who cremated it at Hira Nagar crematorium here on Sunday.
