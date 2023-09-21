After 72 days, rail services resume on Kalka-Solan track

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 20

Train services resumed on the Kalka-Solan track, a UNESCO world heritage site, after 72 days with two trains plying on the first day.

The first train, which took off from Kalka at 4 am and reached Solan at 7.15 am, had no passenger. The second train, which took off around 12.10 am from Kalka and reached Solan around 3 pm, was, however, fully packed, including 35 foreigners on board. The Railways staff welcomed the passengers by applying vermillion on their foreheads on their arrival at Solan.

The British-era line Passengers experience an elevation climb from 655 m at Kalka to 2,076 m by the time they reach Shimla

The train traverses via the narrow-gauge track meandering across 102 tunnels to reach Shimla

With 864 bridges, the track is an engineering marvel constructed during the British era

An Israeli couple that travelled up to Solan described the journey as amazing. “The ride was safe, seamless and beautiful. We are happy to be among the first ones to travel on the train after it resumed service today,” said paediatrician Tomma and his wife.

Being in North India for the first time, Tomma said, “I connect with this place and am excited to be here in spiritual India.”

The rail services had been suspended on this 96-km track since July 9 after damage was caused at 175 locations on the track due to major hill slips, embankment slips, fallen trees and heavy boulders.

Seven trains ply from Kalka to Shimla daily, while an equal number of trains ply from Shimla to Kalka. The train services are being resumed in phases with trains initially having plied up to Koti from Kalka on September 10. Officials said they proposed to resume the service up to Shimla by September 30.

