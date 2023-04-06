 After 9 years, Dharamsala to host two IPL matches in May : The Tribune India

After 9 years, Dharamsala to host two IPL matches in May

After 9 years, Dharamsala to host two IPL matches in May

No IPL match has been played at the HPCA cricket stadium in Dharamsala since 2013. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 5

IPL matches will be played in Dharamsala after a gap of about nine years. Dharamsala will host two IPL matches on May 17 and 19. Punjab Kings XI will take on Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the scenic stadium here.

The last IPL match was held in Dharamsala in 2013. Since then, no IPL match was held here due to a legal battle over the control of the Dharamsala cricket stadium beteen the then Congress government and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

The Dharamsala cricket stadium's pitch was recently re-laid. Therefore, a fresh surface will be used for the IPL matches. Meanwhile, the tourism industry has welecomed the return of IPL matches to Dharamsala. Deepak, a tour operator, says that the two IPL matches will see a huge tourist inflow for a week in May. Bookings for the season have already started picking up, he adds.

The Dharamsala stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000. The IPL matches in the stadium used to attract a host of tourists and cricket enthusiasts.

However, being a small hill station, Dharamsala also has its own set of challenges. Sudden influx of tourists to the town creates traffic management problems for the local police.

During the IPL matches held here earlier, the state government used to provide help to the HPCA in the form of providing police force for security and management of the venue. HRTC buses were provided to carry out shuttle service to take spectators from parking places that are located at far off places to the stadium.

However, during the stint of the previous Congress government from 2012 to 2017, the police started sending bills to the HPCA for providing security for the matches. This discouraged the IPL franchises from hosting a match in Dharamsala.

Sanjay Sharma, director of the HPCA, said, "We are expecting cooperation from the state government for hosting the matches. The IPL matches promote Dharamsala as a tourist destination across the world and also attract tourists to the region. The government should support sports bodies in organising national and international cricket matches here as this will also promote tourism."

High tourist footfall expected

  • The tourism industry has welcomed the return of IPL matches in Dharamsala
  • The city will host two matches on May 17 and 19
  • A tour operator said that the matches would provide about a week of packed tourist season to the region
  • Bookings for the season have already started
  • The Dharamsala cricket stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Delhi

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

7
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

8
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

9
Nation

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties' petition against 'misuse' of CBI, ED against political rivals

10
Nation

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Accused Hardial’s quizzing leads to recovery of over 2-kg heroin

Turning love for cars into her calling

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

UP man held for extortion bid

Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Gangster ‘Boxer’ in 8-day custody of Delhi Police

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

As Sushil Rinku joins AAP, Congress tries to keep its Jalandhar West flock intact

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Child care institution in Nawanshahr soon

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

MC chief, AAP MLA inspect ongoing works

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

1-day seminar on National Education Policy organised