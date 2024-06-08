After forest fire alarm, Mandi seniors seek unity in planning

Tribune News Service

In response to the spate of recent forest fire incidents in Mandi district, the Citizens Council Mandi, a local NGO, has urged the district administration to convene a meeting of representatives of gram panchayats to formulate a strategy to curb such incidents. With a focus on proactive measures and community involvement, the council aims to enhance fire safety awareness and mitigate the risk of future occurrences.

In this regard, the council has sent a request letter to the Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today. The series of forest fire incidents in various parts of the district has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike. These incidents have resulted in loss of forest property and wildlife. Recognising the urgent need for a coordinated action, the council has called for a collaborative approach involving local governance bodies and the administration.

Convene meetings We suggest that elected representatives at the municipal and village levels should convene meetings with surrounding villages to identify miscreants, those involved in fire incidents in forest areas, to prevent such incidents. — OP Kapoor, President of citizens council

OP Kapoor, president of the council, emphasised the importance of proactive measures in preventing forest fire incidents. He stressed the need for enhanced awareness among residents regarding fire safety protocols and the importance of timely intervention in case of emergencies. Additionally, he highlighted the crucial role that gram panchayats play in disseminating information and implementing preventive measures at the grassroots level.

“Key agenda items for the meeting should include assessing the current status of fire safety infrastructure and resources in rural areas, identifying high-risk areas prone to fire incidents and miscreants involved in forest fire incidents. Formulating an action plan for fire prevention, including regular inspections, awareness campaigns and training programmes, establishing communication channels for prompt response and coordination during emergencies,” said Kapoor.

“The council hopes that the collective efforts by administration and panchayat representatives will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration towards building a safer district. By harnessing the collective efforts of stakeholders at all levels, the council aims to address the root causes of fire incidents and create a culture of preparedness and vigilance in the community,” Kapoor added.

