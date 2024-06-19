After Himachal Pradesh High Court order, Kangra DC strips panchayat pradhan of powers

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 18

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has taken over the powers of the Dheera panchayat pradhan in the Sullah constituency of Kangra district, following an order of the state High Court. Earlier, the state government had detected irregularities in the construction of six rain shelters constructed in the village by the panchayat.

The Kangra Additional Deputy Commissioner had directed the Block Development Officer (Bhedu Mahadev) to conduct the inquiry. During the inquiry and reassessment of the rain shelters, the BDO detected financial irregularities. He indicted the panchayat pradhan, secretary and the junior engineer for committing gross financial irregularities. However, the three, including the panchayat pradhan, had deposited Rs 3,09,000 in the state exchequer, with the excess amount paid to the contractor by the panchayat.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue in these columns in February last year. Taking cognisance of the news report, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had ordered a probe into the construction of the six rain shelters at the Dheera panchayat in the Sullah constituency of Kangra district.

The Block Development Officer (Bhedu Mahadev) had gotten the rain shelters constructed through the Dheera panchayat, using funds sanctioned by the state Rural Development Department.

Despite the indictment of the panchayat pradhan, secretary and junior engineer, the state government had failed to take action against them. Later, Dheera resident Jasmer Singh Rana moved a petition in the state High Court demanding action against the three found guilty during investigation conducted by the BDO. After hearing the petitioner, the court directed the Kangra DC to initiate action against the three, as per the inquiry report submitted by the BDO to the state government.

