After Punjab, Himachal next target: AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Landslide victory in Punjab has come as a shot in the arm for the AAP here ahead of Shimla Municipal Corporation and Assembly elections later this year. “First it was Delhi, it is Punjab now, and the next is Himachal,” said AAP state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta.

“The Punjab victory is going to have a massive impact on elections in Himachal. The message of Delhi development model has reached Punjab in a big way, and you will soon see Himachal going the Punjab way,” he said.

“AAP is the alternative, the only alternative. And we are coming here after winning Delhi thrice and now Punjab. AAP is the alternative people have been waiting for,” said Gupta.

Gupta said that like the people of Delhi, Punjab have voted for development. “We will provide the Delhi development model in Punjab. We will bring 68 different manifestos catering to each Assembly segment in the state to ensure that issues of every segment are addressed effectively,” he said.

“People need employment, good education and health facilities, cheap water and electricity… All these issues will be addressed in Himachal in the same way as in Delhi,” said Gupta.