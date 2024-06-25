After scrutiny 15 left in fray for three Himachal Pradesh Assembly bypoll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

After the scrutiny of nomination papers 15 candidates are left in the contest for the byelections to the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly seats. As per a spokesperson for the Election Department, the candidates can withdraw their nominations on June 25 and 26 till 3 pm. “There are now five candidates in Dehra, four in Hamirpur and six in Nalagarh,” he said.

In Dehra of Kangra district, Kamlesh Thakur (53) of the Congress, Hoshiyar Singh (57) of the BJP and Independent candidates Sulekha Devi (59), Arun Ankesh Syal (34) and Advocate Sanjay Sharma (56) are in the fray. The nomination papers of two covering candidates, Hari Om (66) of the Congress and Veer Singh (60) of the BJP, were rejected, leaving five candidates in the contest.

In the Hamirpur constituency, Ashish Sharma (37) of the BJP, Dr Pushpinder Verma (48) of the Congress and Independent candidates Pradeep Kumar (58) and Nand Lal Sharma (64) are in the fray.

In Nalagarh, six candidates are in the fray. The nominations of Hardeep Bawa of the Congress, KL Thakur of the BJP, three Independent canidates Gurnam Singh, Harpreet Saini and Vijay Singh and Kishori Lal Sharma of the Swabhiman Party were found to be in order.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is June 26 and the polling will take place on July 10.

