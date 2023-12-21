After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 20

After experiencing lean business for the last five months, the tourism activities in and around Manali have gained momentum for winter season. Tourists have started reaching Manali in large numbers to witness snow. Advance bookings for Christmas and New Year celebrations have started in Manali hotels. Bookings, hospitality unit owners say, are taking place for the month of January as well.

The Mall Road of Manali has regained its charm. The tourists can be seen shopping here throughout the day. Some film shooting units have reached Manali and are busy capturing the scenic beauty of different valleys. The coordinators of film units say that many Bollywood stars are also going to arrive in Manali. Hotel operators say that the occupancy these days is around 60 to 65 per cent. They are hopeful that the tourist arrival in Manali will improve in the days to come.

After snowfall, there has been spurt in the number of tourists heading to popular tourist spot of Sissu of Lahaul located along the high peaks. About 2,000 tourist vehicles are crossing the Atal Tunnel daily to witness snow in Sissu and Koksar. The frozen lake at Sissu has become a major attraction for the tourists. Dorje and Paljor, engaged in the tourism business in Lahaul, say that the tourists are enjoying at Sissu and Koksar.

Police personnel are maintaining vigil at every nook and corner for traffic management. The tourists are not allowed to go over the frozen lake for taking selfies. Red marks will soon be put up around the lake and no tourist would be able to go on the lake beyond this mark. The step has been taken as tourists have been taking selfies while walking on the frozen lake which can prove fatal for them.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said the ice layer in the lake is fragile at many places and police personnel have been deployed to prevent the tourists from venturing in the lake.

The tourist footfall has started to improve in guest houses, hotels, cottages, camping tents and other hospitality units at major tourist places of Kullu like Kasol and Banjar.

#Kullu #Manali