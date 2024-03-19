After stay at state wetlands, exotic birds head home

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 18

With the winters gradually giving way to the warmth of spring, a mesmerising spectacle is unfolding in the serene wetlands of the state. Exotic birds, which sought the refuge in the wetlands during the harsh winter months, are now embarking on a journey back to their breeding grounds.

The wetlands, nestled in the heart of Sirmaur district and nearby areas, had been a haven for a diverse range of avian species during the winter season — from elegant cranes to colourful ducks.

As the days grow longer and temperatures begin to rise, the avian visitors sense the call of nature beckoning them to resume their annual migration. Local conservationists and bird enthusiasts have been closely monitoring the departure of these exotic birds, capturing the momentous occasion through their lenses and documenting the diverse species that call Asan and Renuka Ji wetlands their temporary home.

Earlier this winter, the border of Himachal Pradesh with Uttarakhand was abuzz with exotic birds. The Asan wetland on the banks of the Yamuna was a winter haven for migratory birds. About 5,000 exotic birds arrived here from November till date.

About 230 birds of various exotic species had also arrived in Renuka Ji wetland to spend the winter, most of whom had left for their foreign homes before the start of the summer season. In 2020, Asan wetland was included in the list of 75 large wetlands of India in the Ramsar site. While Renuka Ji wetland also comes first in the list of India’s smallest Ramsar sites.

About 61 species of migratory birds were sighted here, which include globally endangered species also.

Among the birds seen this year were common cormorant, red-crested pochard, gadwall, common pochard, eurasian wigeon, common cape cod, northern shoveler, grey legged little egret, kingfisher, white bristle waterhen, grey heron, purple heron, woolly-necked stock, baer’s pochard, northern pintail, ferruginous duck, bar-headed goose and rudy shelduck, known as brahaminy duck in India.

Rajesh Kumar, a wildlife photographer and avid bird watcher, expressed his admiration for the spectacle, stating, “It’s truly a sight to behold. Witnessing these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, amidst the tranquil beauty of the wetlands, is a humbling experience.” According to wildlife experts, these birds live in remote wetlands of Russia, Siberia, Afghanistan, Ladakh, Europe, North Asia etc. where the water starts freezing in the beginning of winter. To escape harsh weather, these birds migrate south and arrive at different wetlands of India, including those in Himachal Pradesh.

The departure of the exotic birds marks the end of yet another successful winter season for Aasan and Renuka Ji Wetland, reaffirming the critical role these habitats play in the conservation of migratory bird species.

Local authorities and environmental organisations also remain committed to preserving and protecting these wetlands, ensuring they continue to serve as vital stopover points for migratory birds in the years to come.

As the last of the migratory birds take flight, Aasan and Renuka Ji wetlands bid farewell to their winter guests, eagerly awaiting their return in the coming years.

In the meantime, the wetlands continue to teem with life, offering a sanctuary for local wildlife and serving as a tranquil retreat for nature enthusiasts seeking solace amidst the natural splendor of Sirmaur. With the departure of the exotic birds, Aasan and Renuka Ji wetlands begin a new chapter in their seasonal cycle, welcoming the arrival of spring and the myriad wonders it brings.

