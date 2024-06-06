After win, Kangana enjoys quality time with her family

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 5

Basking in the glory of her victory in the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi seat, Kangana Ranaut today chose to spend some quality time with her family at her native village. After the hustle and bustle of the elections, Kangana decided to relax and spend a peaceful day with her loved ones.

According to sources, she retreated to her native village Bhambla in the Sarkaghat Assembly segment of Mandi district and enjoyed the company of her family members. Away from the public haunt, she shared her cherished moments of the elections with her family.

Tomorrow, Kangana is scheduled to attend a crucial meeting with core party leaders. Despite her electoral success, Kangana remains grounded, finding solace in the love and support of her family. The expectations of people from her are high. They hope that she will ensure development in the parliamentary constituency, which needs better road infrastructure, air connectivity and channeling of the Beas.

#Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi