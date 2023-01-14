AG Rattan designated Sr Advocate

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 13

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has designated Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan as Senior Advocate. The notification in this regard has been issued. Rattan was appointed as Advocate General (AG) of Himachal Pradesh on December 20 last year.

Rattan is practising in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh for the past 24 years. He completed his LLB from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and was enrolled as an advocate in 1998. He also remained Additional Advocate General from 2012 to 2017 and the Central Government Standing Counsel.