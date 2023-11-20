 Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output

The government is also concerned about the diminishing apple production, which supports the livelihood of lakhs of households.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 19

Land under apple cultivation in Himachal has increased by around 1,000 hectares every year over the past 15 years but the production, surprisingly, has declined. In terms of production, the best year was 2010 when the state produced 8.92 lakh metric tonnes of apple. The production this year will barely be around half of the 2010 yield. In between, the closest the state came to the 2010 production was in 2015, when 7.77 lakh metric tonnes of apple was produced, still quite distant from the record yield.

Growers, scientists and bureaucrats unanimously hold ageing orchards and changing climatic conditions responsible for the declining production. “Our traditional plants are getting old, and are yielding much less fruit than they did in their prime years. So, the production is automatically going down,” says Lokinder Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

For Sanjeev Thakur, president of the Chuwara Valley Apple Society, the changing climatic conditions are as big a factor as ageing orchards behind the plunging production. “Weather has become quite erratic over the past one decade. The snow pattern has changed, the chilling-hour requirements of the traditional varieties are not being met and the frequency and distribution of hailstorm has increased a lot. The adverse weather is affecting our production as well as quality,” he says.

Scientists agree with apple growers that the production graph isn’t going to take an upward turn anytime soon. “As per a rough estimate, apple trees on 50,000 to 60,000 hectares (out of the total 1,15,000 hectares under apple cultivation) are over 45 to 50 years old. These trees have lived their productive economic life and their yield will continue to decrease,” says DP Sharma, Head of Department of Fruit Science, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Sharma says, “The apple proportion in declining orchards will keep increasing over the next few years. The trend will reverse only when new orchards come up and the full impact of high density orchards kicks in.”

The removal of ageing trees and new plantation can enhance the production, but it’s not that straightforward. In the case of traditional delicious varieties, apple trees take at least 10 to 12 years to start bearing fruit. Even new varieties take three to four years to start bearing fruit. In this scenario, it’s a very difficult decision for growers to remove old trees even if the production is depleting. “Most growers will replant in a phased manner. It is not economically viable for most growers to change plants in one go,” says Sharma.

Besides, replantation in old orchards is not as productive as the first generation plants. As much of the available land is already under apple cultivation in major fruit belts, replantation is happening in old orchards. “The mortality rate of plants is high in old orchards and second or third generation plants also don’t match the production level of the first generation plant. So, it’s another challenge the growers are facing,” says Sharma.

The government is also concerned about the diminishing apple production, which supports the livelihood of lakhs of households. “We are focusing on providing good planting material and the latest technology to help growers increase apple production,” says C Palrasu, Secretary, Horticulture.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

2
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
India

IAF's first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh doctor tricked into buying fake gold, loses Rs 20 lakh

8
Entertainment

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

9
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

10
Business

Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Kingaroos’ giant leap: Billion hopes dashed

ICC World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Indian cricket team fail to sustain their month-long winning streak, losing final match to Australia

Plans gone awry for Team India

Plans gone awry for Team India

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Model code from Dec 15 | Preparations also underway to condu...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Shutting of bitumen plants in winter may affect road recarpeting work

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

Delhi Govt permits 83 more shops to operate 24x7

Delhi Police bust syndicate of luxury vehicle thieves, 2 held

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Agri varsity prepares model fruit nutrition garden for year round organic produce

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works