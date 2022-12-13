Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri calls on Himachal Governor Arlekar

Shimla, December 12

Newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called on Governor RV Arlekar today.

“We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The old pension scheme will be restored...Earlier people said the Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped the BJP’s rath,” Agnihotri said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

#Congress #mukesh agnihotri #Shimla