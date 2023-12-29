Agnihotri: Centre left people to fight disaster on their own

Our Correspondent

Una, December 28

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday said the recent meetings of the Congress high command, state party organisation and state government were very fruitful in view of the party’s vision and direction for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a press release issued here today, Agnihotri said the Congress is ready to take on the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, adding that all four seats will be wrested by the Congress.

He said the Congress would highlight the financial mess created during the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state and the Centre’s cold shoulder treatment to the people of the state after the Congress came to power here. He said the BJP in general and the Union Government in particular neglected the disaster-struck victims of the monsoon fury.

The Deputy CM said the Centre had left the people of the state to fight the disaster on their own, but the state government mobilised all its resources to bring relief to the victims.

He claimed that the Union Government did not give any special economic package to the disaster-torn state, but the state government on its own provided Rs 7 lakh each to the families who were rendered homeless.

The Deputy CM said the previous BJP government in the state had left a debt amounting to Rs 92,000 crore. Even those retiring from government jobs after long tenures of service were denied pensions, he said, adding that it was the Congress government that came to the rescue of these employees and revived the Old Pension Scheme.

