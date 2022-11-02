Agnihotri: CM has no control over govt

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 1

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had no control over the government and the bureaucracy.

Agnihotri, while addressing an election rally at Haripur in the Chamba Assembly constituency, said that the first Chief Minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, was known as a Himachal builder. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was known as the architect of modern Himachal but Jai Ram Thakur would be known for poor governance as Chief Minister. He was accompanied by Congress co-incharge Sanjay Dutt.

He said District Congress Committee president Neeraj Nayar was a young and capable candidate from the Chamba constituency and called upon people to elect him by a huge margin of votes.

Dutt said whatever development was visible in Himachal had happened only during the Congress rule.