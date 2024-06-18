Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inspects Swan bridge work

Our Correspondent

Una, June 17

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today inspected the construction work of a bridge over Swan river to connect Pandoga village of the Haroli subdivision with Teuri village of Bangana subdivision. The 560-metre bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

Agnihotri said once commissioned, the bridge would reduce the travel time and distance between the two Assembly segments considerably. He directed the officers of the Public Works Department to ensure good quality of material and workmanship in the construction of the bridge. He said the bridge would be dedicated to the public in a record time of less than 18 months.

Agnihotri said the basic public infrastructure in all departments including health, education, roads, drinking water and irrigation are in the final stages of completion in Haroli segment and now his focus is on futuristic needs of the constituency.

He said the proposed bulk drug park at Singan village of Haroli segment would provide thousands of employment opportunities to the local youth and also boost local economy through allied services.

The Deputy CM said developmental works estimated at Rs 500 crore are underway in roads, drinking water and irrigation sectors Haroli segment. In every panchayat of Haroli, developmental works are in progress, he said, adding that the segment has already achieved a ‘Model Constituency’ status in the state.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una