Agnihotri invokes Virbhadra to seek votes for his son

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 18

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said, “Massive public support for the Congress in the Mandi parliamentary constituency reflects that people have decided to send Vikramaditya Singh to Parliament.”

Agnihotri was addressing a public meeting at Mehla in the Bharmour Assembly segment of Chamba district. Bharmour, a tribal area which also comprises the Pangi valley, falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

He claimed that support for Vikramaditya had surged from the mountainous regions of Bharmour and Pangi to the plains.

“Despite whatever former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur does, with the support of people, the Mandi seat is ours. Hearing Virbhadra Singh’s name brings tears to people’s eyes; Vikramaditya, his son, has their overwhelming support,” he said, striking an emotional chord with the public.

Predicting a “hat-trick of failures for Jai Ram Thakur”, Agnihotri said, “He was a flop as Chief Minister, flopped in Operation Lotus and is set to be doomed with the loss in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.”

He criticised the BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, stating she lacks understanding of people’s issue and talks without logic.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the BJP leaders were daydreaming of forming government in the state.

“The BJP needs 10 MLAs; we need just one. The Congress government is as strong as a rock, while the BJP’s nefarious designs would never succeed,” he added.

He said the BJP’s strategies were futile and only solidified the Congress’s position. He also highlighted the works of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, including restoring the old pension scheme for 1,35,000 employees and initiating a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 for women which, he said, the BJP opposed.

Addressing the rally, AICC co-incharge Sanjay also criticised the BJP’s efforts to “destabilise” the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and their attempts to “subvert the Constitution”.

He said if BJP got a majority in the General Election, they could go to the extent of scrapping elections forever. He also criticised Modi’s promises and questioned the integrity of political leaders who joined the BJP.

Highlighting the sacrifices and contributions of Virbhadra Singh, Thakur Singh Bharmouri appealed to the people to repay their debt by voting for the Congress. He concluded by urging the public to honour Virbhadra Singh’s legacy by ensuring Vikramaditya’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Congress #Mandi #Mukesh Agnihotri