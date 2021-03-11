Agnihotri is IIM-Sirmaur Director

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 19

Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, professor of marketing & strategy, today took over as Director, IIM-Sirmaur, after Prof Neelu Rohmetra completed her five-year term as the founding director of the institute.

Dr Agnihotri holds a master’s degree in management studies from the University of Mumbai and PhD in international marketing strategy from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Before joining the IIM-Sirmaur, he was associated with IIM-Calcutta as professor of marketing. He was also the founder director of the IIM-Trichy.

He has over 30-year experience in the industry - sales, marketing and training as well as academics. Prof Agnihotri said, “My focus will be to bring IIM-Sirmaur among the top 15 B-Schools as per the NIRF-rankings in the next five years.”