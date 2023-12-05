Mukesh Agnihotri, Bhagwant Mann discuss illegal mining, drugs, religious tourism

Our Correspondent

Una, December 4

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had bilateral talks on important issues yesterday and that the discussions were fruitful. Addressing mediapersons here, he said three major issues were discussed — religious tourism, illegal mining and drugs.

Agnihotri said the people, particularly from Una district, visit Sikh shrines at Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar besides Dera Beas, Wagah border and Jallianwala Bagh. Likewise, people from Punjab visit Mata Chintpurni, Naina Devi, Jwalaji, Bagula Mukhi and Deotsidh. He said both sides have decided to extend religious circuits and student exchange programmes to the other state.

Bulk drug park work on track Reacting to the BJP's allegations that work on the bulk drug park had slowed down during the Congress rule, the Deputy CM said not a single penny had been given for the development of the bulk drug park by the previous Jai Ram government

He said the Congress govt was spending Rs 12 cr for providing water for the proposed administrative block, Rs 42 cr for road infra in the park and Rs 15 cr for acquisition of private land

The Deputy CM said the transport ministers of both states would hold a meeting to work towards this objective. He said since both states share a long and porous border, the issue of smuggling and abuse of drugs assumes great importance.

He said meetings between police officers from the border areas of both states would be held on a regular basis to share information and help identify networks and trails.

On the issue of illegal mining, the Deputy CM said there were reports of tippers carrying loads more than what was declared in the “M” Forms. While development works couldn’t be stalled by banning mining, the theft in revenue also needs to be checked. He said CCTV cameras would be installed shortly on all inter-state barriers and at escape routes to check illegal mining.

Agnihotri said a 32 MW solar power plant, whose foundation stone was laid two days ago by CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Pekhubela village of Una subdivision, would become operational within two months. An 11-km transmission line would provide power for the drug park. Besides, he said the Punjab Government had agreed to provide power for the park from Jamalpurand.

Referring to the PGI satellite centre in Una, which was announced about five years ago by the then Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Agnihotri said it was the Sukhu government, which gave the environment clearance for the project. He said he was personally monitoring the construction and has had meetings with the PGI Director. He said Rs 375 crore had been allotted for the hospital civil works.

#Bhagwant Mann #Illegal Mining #Mukesh Agnihotri #Una