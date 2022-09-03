LoP Mukesh Agnihotri opposed bulk drug park in Himachal: BJP

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 2
Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania today said that the Leader of the Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, had tried to block the Rs 1,190-crore bulk drug park proposed on 1,405 hectares in the Haroli Assembly constituency in Una district. “Opposition leaders made all efforts to oppose the project and even moved a petition in the high court,” he said while addressing mediapersons here.
Will attract huge investment: Pathania
The bulk drug park approved by the Central government will prove to be a milestone for Himachal Pradesh. It will not only attract huge investment but also generate direct and indirect jobs. — Rakesh Pathania, Forest minister
Pathania said the Congress had been opposing the project ever since the Jai Ram Thakur government proposed it. The Central government’s approval for the project was a big political setback for Congress leaders in Una district.
He alleged that Agnihotri, during his tenure as Industry Minister in the previous Virbhadra Singh government, had failed to bring even one big project for the state and now he and his party supporters were adopting all tactics to stall the drug park in his native Assembly constituency.
He said Agnihotri and other Congress leaders who had opposed the proposed drug park should tender an apology to the people of Una district and also thank the Central government for approving such an ambitious project to the state.
Pathania said that the Baddi region of Himachal had become a pharma hub during the tenure of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now the country and Himachal would become self-reliant in the pharma sector due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said, “The bulk drug park approved by the Central government for Himachal Pradesh will prove to be a milestone. It will not only attract huge investment but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.”
