Himachal Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri: Overloaded trucks damage roads

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 26

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday expressed concern over overloaded trucks causing damage to state roads. He said that overloaded trucks were not only damaging roads in Himachal but also leading to fatal accidents. Besides, these vehicles were overloaded to evade paying royalty and the GST, resulting in revenue loss to the state exchequer. Agnihotri also holds the portfolio of the Transport Department.

No action taken The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training had cautioned all state governments not to allow overloading of vehicles

It had suggested invoking the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, which empowers the state governments to impound trucks and detain drivers

The state Transport Department and the traffic police have not taken action against offenders

Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the state government would come out with a stringent legislation to deal with the malpractice. He added that over 30,000 trucks and dumpers of cement plants, steel industries and stone crushers transport loads between 20 tonnes and 25 tonnes using state roads every day. “The state is facing losses between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore every year on account damage caused to its roads. According to a study, 10 per cent overloading in trucks entails an additional maintenance cost of Rs 25 lakh per km of road over and above the normal maintenance cost,” he added.

He said, “As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, no truck can carry goods weighing more than 9 tonnes to 12 tonnes, as bridges and culverts in Himachal can’t bear more than the stipulated weight. However, trucks carrying sand, stones, cement, steel, clinker, building material and heavy equipment are openly flouting the law, causing heavy damage to roads.”

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Palampur