Agnipath rally in Mandi from Sept 30

Mandi, September 17

Col Avnish Nath, Director, Army Recruiting Office, Mandi, said today that Agniveers would be recruited under the Agnipath scheme from September 30 to October 9 at the Padal ground in the district.

The youths of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts could take part in the rally to join the Indian Army. He said, “Admit cards of all candidates, who have registered themselves for the Agniveer recruitment rally on the Joinindianarmy.nic.in website, will be sent to their registered e-mail addresses.

The candidates should ensure that they come to the recruitment rally at the Padal ground, as per the date mentioned in the admit cards, along with required documents.

If a candidate does not have the required documents regarding recruitment, he or she will not be selected.”

Colonel Nath told all candidates willing to appear in the recruitment rally not to resort to any unfair means or forgery of documents. “Doing so will result in legal action against them as well as disqualification from participating in all future rallies,” he added.

He asked young candidates not to fall prey to any outsider during the recruitment process.