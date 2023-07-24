Agniveer training centre opens at ACC, Barmana

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 23

Adani Group has started an Agniveer Training Centre at ACC, Barmana. The centre was inaugurated by Brigadier (retd) Madan Sheel Sharma, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Ex Servicemen Corporation, at ACC cement factory at Barmana in Bilaspur district today.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (retd) Sharma said that this initiative started by the Adani Cement Group would be of great help to youth of the region. The centre would also create awareness about Agniveer selection process and encourage more youth to join defence services.

Brigadier JS Verma, present on the occasion, said the youth would judge their potential during the training and feeling of serving the country would be infused among them.

Earlier Squadron Leader (retd) Sanjay Vishish, Chief Plant Manager of the ACC Barmana, detailed about the procedures and facilities to be provided to youth interested in joining Indian defence services as an Agniveer. He added that the course would provide quarterly military recruitment training at sports club located on the ACC campus and it would be free of cost. In the first group, 35 boys have been enrolled for the training.

#Bilaspur #Gautam Adani #Hamirpur