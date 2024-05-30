Agniveers out at 22, but no bar on PM: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme, saying, “The Prime Minister, who is in his seventies, is seeking a third term for himself, but wants the Agniveers to retire at the age of 22 and sit at home.”

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Wednesday, Pawan Khera, chairman of the AICC media and publication wing, said, “Himachal has given so many brave soldiers to the country. The Agnipath scheme is an insult to all those soldiers. The Prime Minister has jeopardised the future of the youth and the security of the country with this scheme.”

Insult to jawans Agnipath scheme is an insult to soldiers. The PM has jeopardised the future of the youth and nation’s security. —Pawan Khera, Cong leader

Khera accused the BJP of leaving the state to fend for itself when it was struck by a natural disaster last year. “Despite not getting any assistance from the Centre, the Congress government did a commendable work in providing relief to the affected people. And what did the BJP do? It tried to bring down the government, createa constitutional crisis and break all political traditions of the state. The people will not forgive the PM and the BJP for this,” he said.

He claimed there was a visible sentiment for a change across the country. “We have sensed the desire for a change even in states where the BJP had made a near clean sweep in the previous elections. It is quite clear that the INDIA bloc will form the next government,” he claimed.

Khera said, “People, especially the youth, are angry because the unemployment rate has reached as high as 45.4 per cent. People are also sad because they have been given only false assurances in the past 10 years and they are anxious too because they feel this government could suspend their rights by changing the Constitution. All these sentiments have led to this strong desire for a change across the country.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #Congress #Indian Army #Narendra Modi #Shimla