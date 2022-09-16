Agriculture officers meet Himachal Chief Secretary over grade pay issue

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Members of the Agriculture and Horticulture Extension Officers Association Himachal Pradesh yesterday met Chief Secretary RD Dhiman and Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar regarding anomalies in pay scales.

The members led by Vivek Kanwar, Naveen Naik and Navneet Rana requested the Chief Secretary for grade pay equivalent to Junior Engineer (JE), Horticulture, Public Works Department (PWD). They said that agriculture and horticulture extension officers had received grade pay equivalent to JBT from the Second Pay Commission up to the Fifth Pay Commission,

The officers submitted a memorandum of demands addressed to Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar to the Chief Secretary.

Naikl said that agriculture extension officers were requesting the government for the grant of the Rs 10,300 + Rs 4,200 grade pay as being paid to other employees. After the Sixth Pay Commission while other categories of employees received various financial benefits, the agriculture extension officers were neglected.

