Agri varsity signs MoU with PAU

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 27

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (CSKHPAU) at Palampur and Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) signed an MoU on Friday evening to promote and enhance scientific and academic interaction. The MoU was signed at Ludhiana to promote and enhance scientific and academic interaction between both farm universities in mutually beneficial areas.

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSKHPAU, and Dr SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, were present during the ceremony. Prof Chaudhary said both universities would undertake joint evaluation of crop varieties and other technologies of mutual interest at different locations in both states.

Screening of germplasm under epiphytotic conditions at the unique hotspots available in two states for the development of resistant material of field and horticultural crops like wheat rust, rice blast, sheath blight, bacterial wilt in brinjal, cold tolerance in pea will be the objectives of the joint research. Both universities have agreed to conduct joint experimentation to address common agricultural issues of the border districts of both states sharing similar crop profile as well as biotic and abiotic stresses, the VC said.

He said the focus would be on crops of mutual interest and with complementary research strengths of the CSKHPAU in desi maize, red rice, ginger, herbs, medicinal plants, organic farming, their processing and marketing and PAU in wheat, rice, canola sarson, sugarcane, vegetables. There will be collaboration in research programmes of postgraduate students in different disciplines of agriculture and allied fields with the inclusion of advisory committee members from the partner university.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the CSKHPAU by Director of Research Dr SP Dixit and Dr Shammi Kapoor, Registrar, on behalf of the PAU, Ludhiana.