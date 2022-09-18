Agri varsity VC interacts with farmers in Seraj

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 17

Led by Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary, the CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU) community, along with farmers in the Seraj area, celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

The VC interacted with the farmers, social workers and farm officers. He said it was time to execute ideas which would help farmers to lead a comfortable life. He said it was time to motivate young farmers and entrepreneurs to introduce new innovations in farming to make it remunerative.

Chaudhary said that the university would began a campaign to introduce traditional foods such as Amranthus, Buckwheat, Chenopodiun and millets, especially Ragi ( Mandal/Kodra), Kangni, Cheena and Shawnk, from Seraj area.