Agricultural practices behind groundwater pollution in Punjab: Study

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 11

A research team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, led by Dr Dericks Praise Shukla, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT-Mandi, and his PhD student Harsimranjit Kaur Romana, a native of Punjab, has derived concerning insights into human activity-induced groundwater pollution, particularly through agricultural runoff in Punjab.

The deterioration Punjab, once celebrated as the Bread Bowl of India, is now infamously referred to as ‘cancer capital’, reflecting the dire consequences of water pollution and its impact on human health. Dr Dericks Shukla, Associate Professor, IIT-Mandi

The study focused on deteriorating water quality in the south-western region of Punjab that has led to serious diseases like cancer.

“Punjab has experienced a profound shift in its crop pattern over the past 50 years, primarily due to the Green Revolution. This transformation has led to the dominance of mono-cropping of high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat, making Punjab the second-largest contributor to wheat production in India,” the researchers said.

“Unfortunately, these intensive agricultural practices have resulted in severe groundwater exploitation, with over 74 per cent of the irrigation requirement being met through groundwater in the absence of good monsoon. Over the past two decades, the groundwater demand has increased due to the deficit monsoon. It deteriorated the quality of underground water,” said Dr Dericks Praise Shukla.

“Punjab, once celebrated as the Bread Bowl of India, is now infamously referred to as ‘cancer capital’, reflecting the dire consequences of water pollution and its impact on human health,” he added.

Explaining the motive of the study, Dr Dericks, said, “We aimed at assessing how groundwater quality for drinking purposes changed from year 2000 to 2020 at various places. It also sought to examine 10-year trends in health hazards associated with contaminants like nitrates and fluorides, along with identifying regions with subpar groundwater quality.”

“The study involved the measurements of pH, electric conductivity and various ions from over 315 sites in Punjab. The results revealed a disturbing trend with water quality declining in the south-western region of Punjab, adversely affecting the health of the residents. In contrast, the north-eastern regions, nourished by the Himalayan rivers, exhibited comparatively better water quality,” he said.

“The study not only sheds light on the alarming state of groundwater pollution in Punjab, but also serves as a crucial resource for policymakers. It underscores the need for mitigation measures and creates awareness among residents about the locations with unsafe groundwater for drinking,” he said.

