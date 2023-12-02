Agriculture University centre gets excellence award

Palampur, December 1
The ‘Farmer FIRST Centre’ of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (CSKHPAU) has been accorded ‘Best Performance Excellence Award’ by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
Dr DK Vatsa, Vice-Chancellor, said during the national review workshop of the ‘Farmer FIRST Programme’ (FFP), which concluded yesterday, the award was presented to the university for the best performance amongst all the centres in Zone I, comprising the states of Himachal, J&K, Punjab and Uttarakhand. He said the award-winning university centre has been instrumental in implementing innovative strategies and sustainable agricultural practices.
