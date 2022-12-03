 Ahead of counting, BJP calls all candidates to Dharamsala tomorrow : The Tribune India

Ahead of counting, BJP calls all candidates to Dharamsala tomorrow

To discuss voting & postal ballot trends, assessment of constituencies

Ahead of counting, BJP calls all candidates to Dharamsala tomorrow

Ahead of the counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on December 8, the BJP has called all 68 candidates for a daylong meeting on Sunday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 2

Ahead of the counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on December 8, the BJP has called all 68 candidates for a daylong meeting on Sunday.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on December 4, will conduct a review of elections, voting, postal ballot trends, learnings, victory prospects of the party and the way forward.

Besides 68 candidates, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, BJP national vice-president-in charge of Himachal Saudan Singh, and state party president Suresh Kashyap will attend the Dharamsala meeting.

Sources said that the BJP was not expecting too many rebel candidates to make an impact, except an odd “two or three” possibly winning.

“Very few Independent candidates have the mettle to take the party cadres with them. There were not more than one or two such candidates in the fray,” a BJP leader said, exuding hope of victory on December 8.

The BJP does believe that the elections could go down to the wire and is therefore planning pre-result strategy meetings to prepare ahead and keep post-December 8 strategies ready.

Concrete future plans, including wooing victorious rebels, would depend on the collective feedback of candidates and the outcome of the December 4 meeting, the sources said.

Independent candidates could emerge key players in the event of a close fight in the state. Meanwhile the BJP is hoping for postal ballots to favour their candidates.

“We plan to ask all candidates about the challenges they encountered in the elections, the gaps they identified, the voting trends and their own assessment of each seat,” said the sources. The party is preparing for all eventualities in its bid to script history in the state that has not returned an incumbent government since 1985.

Not expecting rebels to make an impact

  • The BJP believes the elections can go down to the wire
  • The party is planning pre-result meetings to prepare ahead and keep post-December 8 strategies ready
  • The BJP is not expecting too many rebel candidates to make an impact, except an odd “two or three” possibly winning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

3
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

4
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

5
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

6
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

7
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

8
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Properties of four GBP fugitives to be attached

10
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...

Not passive on Ukraine, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

Not passive on Russia-Ukraine conflict, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

Will be extradited: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi MCD polls

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Smart City meeting held; nod to hiring of more staff

3 held for poaching deer; weapons seized

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state