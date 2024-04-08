Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, Priyanka hails state party leaders for unity and hard work

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today hailed party’s state leaders for their unity, hard work and their dedication to people through a post on her social media page. The post is apparently an attempt to re-energise and galvanise the state party leaders and workers who were until recently concerned, to say the least, by the lack of coordination between the party and the government and the defection of six MLAs to the BJP.

“I met all Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh. I am proud of their unity, hard work, the will to contest the election with all their might, and their dedication to the public,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her post.

She further wrote that while the BJP was using money power and agencies to kill democracy and grab power, the Congress, on the other hand, stood for truth and courage, and to work for the people. “I firmly believe that the public will support is and we will see the victory of the truth,” she wrote.

Responding to Priyanka’s post, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh wrote on his Facebook page that every single worker of the Congress party was united and committed to defeating the BJP’s politic of money power.

“In Himachal, honesty and public service is a tradition. The BJP has tried to start a new tradition of dishonesty and manipulation. The public will give them a befitting reply,” said Sukhu.

Even as the BJP has declared its candidates for both parliamentary and Assembly by-elections a while back, the Congress is yet to announce the names of its candidates. Following the meeting of coordination committee and screening committee on Delhi yesterday, the Central Election Committee is likely to announce the candidates in the next few days.

Meanwhile, state party president Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who has now emerged as the most likely candidate to contest from the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today.

